Brazil's top court suspends vote on Indigenous land rights DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 5:46 p.m.
1 of15 Indigenous people react after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 An Indigenous woman cries after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 An Indigenous man reacts after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 An Indigenous woman shows sign written in Portuguese that reads "Timeframe No", after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 A sign written in Portuguese that reads "Timeframe No," hangs from a barricade after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 An Indigenous woman walks after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 An Indigenous man reacts after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Indigenous men react after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 An Indigenous woman cries after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Indigenous women react after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday requested additional time to review a controversial ruling that could loosen protections of Indigenous lands, which may in effect leave the decision to Congress.
The top court is evaluating a ruling that invalidated a claim by some Indigenous people in Santa Catarina state to what they say is their ancestral territory. It has prompted thousands of Indigenous people to travel and stage protests in capital Brasilia, worried about the precedent upholding the lower court's ruling would set.