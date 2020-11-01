Brattleboro pilot program offered panhandlers work

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A day labor program in a Vermont town aimed at reducing panhandling and serving people in crisis has showed some promise.

The Work Today program in Brattleboro gave people who are experiencing homelessness and who face barriers in getting full-time work an opportunity to get experience and make some money, Vermont Public Radio reported.

On a recent morning, ten people gathered in a downtown parking lot to get their assignments for the day. Nick Kane said he was looking to sanitize parking meters that day. Through the program he would work until 3 p.m. for $15 an hour, and pick up his cash at the end of the day, the news station reported.

“It feels good to actually work for my money instead of sit there and beg for it,” Kane said. “I’ve never been afraid of work, that’s for sure, and it feels a lot different because it gives me something to do, versus just going around and begging people.”

Maine’s largest city has run a similar program that offered panhandlers work to keep them off the streets.

The city’s 36-month pilot program launched in 2017 was such a success that the program, dubbed the Portland Opportunity Crew, was continued in 2019. The pandemic thwarted the program in 2020, but city officials hope to resume as soon as possible, said spokeswoman Jessica Grondin.

Brattleboro allocated $65,000 for its three-month pilot program that ended on Thursday. Brattleboro will not be able to fully fund it next year, even though it’s been successful, the town manager said. Organizers hope to resume the program in the spring if they can find the funding.