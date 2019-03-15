Brass band to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a program with the Danbury Brass Band March 16 at 8 p.m. A snow date of March 23 is set for the program at the 9 Route 39 South center.

Each of the band’s performances includes premieres.

Danbury Brass Band members include Alan Raph, Anthony Nunes, Jed Orosz, Ivan Hunter, Joseph Stamboni, Martin Goldbaum, Aaron Plude, Nancy Sudik, Reed Corbo, John Beers, Michael Fitzgerald, David Booth, Ernie Adams, Margaret Fitzgerald, Robert Scillitoe and Scott King.

Tickets for this event are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Pre-paid registration is required by March 14 by calling 860-355-8050.