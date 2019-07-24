Boy injured in fall from ski lift wins $3.3M jury verdict

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — The family of a boy seriously injured when he fell approximately 30 feet from a moving chairlift at a Massachusetts ski area has won a nearly $3.3 million verdict against the area's operators.

Lawyers for the family of Alex Hache, of Hudson, told The Telegram & Gazette for a story Tuesday that a jury reached the verdict after a five-day trial. Attorney Jeffrey Raphaelson called the verdict "fair."

Hache was 12 when he fell from the chairlift at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area in Princeton in March 2015. He's now 17.

He suffered a concussion, five fractured vertebrae and a fractured pelvis. Raphaelson says his client is likely to have a lifetime of back discomfort.

Ski area President Jeff Crowley says the company "takes guest safety very seriously" and wishes Hache "the best."

___

