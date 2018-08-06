Boy hit by car while riding scooter

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old boy has been hit by a car while riding his scooter, but will survive.

The Patriot Ledger reports the boy was hit Sunday afternoon by a car as he was riding his scooter in Canton.

Police say he was alert and conscious and was taken to an area hospital with his mother. They say he is going well.

The driver has been cooperative and has not been cited or charged.

Deputy Chief Helena Rafferty described the crash as a "tragic accident."

