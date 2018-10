Boy Scouts to serve dinner

New Milford Boy Scout Troop 66 will hold its 15th annual pasta dinner Nov. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Odd Fellows Hall on Danbury Road (Route 7).

The dinner will include salad, pasta, meatballs, bread, homemade desserts and beverages.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors. A fee of $20 per family with a maximum of six people will be charged.