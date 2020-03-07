https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Boy-Scouts-set-pancake-brinner-15110655.php Boy Scouts set pancake ‘brinner’ Published 12:00 am EST, Saturday, March 7, 2020 Most Popular 1 Police: New Milford man identified as driver in Redding pond crash 2 ‘Scandalous Saturdays Burlesque & Variety’ in Norwalk March 7 3 Employee at Danbury and Norwalk hospitals diagnosed with coronavirus 4 Metro-North train conductor has seen it all: Getting There 5 Opinion: Your local hospitals and medical practices are well prepared for COVID-19 6 Flashback 7 Two drivers ticketed following Sherman rollover crash View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.