Boy, 9, shot and killed in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a residence in North Philadelphia and found the boy shot in the face.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, police said.

No arrests have been made, nor weapons recovered.

Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday night.