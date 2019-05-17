Boy, 4, bitten by wolf-hybrid on Camano Island

CAMANA ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was bitten more than a dozen times by a wolf-hybrid while playing with a friend on Camano Island.

The Island County Sheriff's Office says the attack happened Thursday afternoon.

KOMO reports the child was taken to Providence Hospital in Everett with serious injuries from what deputies described as 14 separate bites.

The animal was taken into custody of Animal Control.