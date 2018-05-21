Box Office Top 20: 'Deadpool 2' dethrones 'Infinity War'





LOS ANGELES (AP) — The release of "Deadpool 2" this weekend ended "Avengers: Infinity War's" three week stronghold on the top spot at the box office. 20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2" grossed $125.5 million in its first weekend in theaters, slightly less than the first film's record-breaking $132.4 million launch.

But it effectively bumped "Avengers: Infinity War" to second place with $29.5 million. The superhero blockbuster has now netted over $595.8 million domestically. In third place was Paramount's "Book Club," starring Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen, which opened to $13.6 million.

The Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" took fourth place with $7.6 million, while the Gabrielle Union thriller "Breaking In" landed in fifth with $6.8 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Deadpool 2," 20th Century Fox, $125,507,153, 4,349 locations, $28,859 average, $125,507,153, 1 Week.

2. "Avengers: Infinity War," Disney, $29,452,903, 4,002 locations, $7,360 average, $595,813,862, 4 Weeks.

3. "Book Club," Paramount, $13,582,231, 2,781 locations, $4,884 average, $13,582,231, 1 Week.

4. "Life Of The Party," Warner Bros., $7,603,850, 3,656 locations, $2,080 average, $30,915,357, 2 Weeks.

5. "Breaking In," Universal, $6,826,385, 2,537 locations, $2,691 average, $29,106,095, 2 Weeks.

6. "Show Dogs," Open Road, $6,023,972, 3,212 locations, $1,875 average, $6,023,972, 1 Week.

7. "Overboard," Lionsgate, $4,625,858, 1,820 locations, $2,542 average, $36,874,428, 3 Weeks.

8. "A Quiet Place," Paramount, $3,944,442, 2,327 locations, $1,695 average, $176,080,755, 7 Weeks.

9. "Rampage," Warner Bros., $1,577,260, 1,466 locations, $1,076 average, $92,500,589, 6 Weeks.

10. "I Feel Pretty," STX Entertainment, $1,265,813, 1,505 locations, $841 average, $46,604,270, 5 Weeks.

11. "RBG," Magnolia Pictures, $1,252,920, 378 locations, $3,315 average, $3,853,686, 3 Weeks.

12. "Super Troopers 2," 20th Century Fox, $1,216,470, 478 locations, $2,545 average, $29,028,826, 5 Weeks.

13. "Black Panther," Disney, $860,442, 935 locations, $920 average, $697,822,227, 14 Weeks.

14. "Tully," Focus Features, $560,020, 670 locations, $836 average, $8,430,545, 3 Weeks.

15. "Raazi," Zee Studios International, $551,201, 123 locations, $4,481 average, $1,846,376, 2 Weeks.

16. "Disobedience," Bleecker Street, $521,915, 247 locations, $2,113 average, $1,901,655, 4 Weeks.

17. "Pope Francis - A Man Of His Word," Focus Features, $507,870, 346 locations, $1,468 average, $507,870, 1 Week.

18. "Blockers," Universal, $462,580, 439 locations, $1,054 average, $59,038,055, 7 Weeks.

19. "Ready Player One," Warner Bros., $365,484, 388 locations, $942 average, $135,292,094, 8 Weeks.

20. "Isle Of Dogs," Fox Searchlight, $344,866, 288 locations, $1,197 average, $30,743,143, 9 Weeks.

