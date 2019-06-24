Bounty hunter's wife remains in coma in Honolulu hospital

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane "Dog" Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit of Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. Chapman was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2017 and said in November 2018 that the cancer had returned despite surgery. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Wednesday, June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane "Dog" Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, ... more Photo: Donn Jones, Donn Jones /Invision/AP Photo: Donn Jones, Donn Jones /Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bounty hunter's wife remains in coma in Honolulu hospital 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HONOLULU (AP) — The wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman remains in a medically induced coma so that she can be treated without suffering pain.

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017.

Spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword says was declared cancer-free after a tumor was removed. But she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in November 2018.

Wood-Sword says Chapman was hospitalized in Honolulu Friday after having difficulty breathing and passing out.

Doctors put her in a coma to spare her from pain during treatment.

Wood-Sword says the family is hopeful she will get better. She's expecting an update Monday on Chapman's condition.

A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans, who live in Honolulu, later starred in other similar reality shows.