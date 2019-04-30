Boulder residents ask for shift in Denver air traffic

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Some residents of south Boulder neighborhoods are urging the Federal Aviation Administration to consider shifting Denver-area air traffic that passes over the city.

The Daily Camera reports FAA officials held a public meeting Monday in Boulder on the draft environmental assessment for the agency's Denver Metroplex Project — a plan that aims for more direct and efficient routing of air traffic.

Boulder residents have raised concerns for years about the noise caused by air traffic leaving the Denver International Airport.

The FAA plan would move the westbound air traffic over Boulder more south, but modeling does not show significant changes to noise.

Some residents say they plan to submit comments on the draft to ask the agency to move traffic even farther south.

