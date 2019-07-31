Both sides to keep negotiating in prison health care lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge says both sides will continue negotiating after recent efforts to reach a settlement failed in a class-action lawsuit by Louisiana prison inmates over inadequate medical care.

Inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola are suing the state corrections department.

The Advocate reports U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Bourgeois Jr. held a conference last week with attorneys for both sides. He said the parties weren't able to reach a resolution and told them a follow-up can be rescheduled after they negotiate among themselves.

At a bench trial last year, an attorney for the Angola inmates called medical care at the prison "abysmal." The lawsuit claims inmates suffered disability, disfigurement and even death from care at the maximum-security facility.

The state says the inmates receive quality care.

