Boston transit rail cars temporarily removed from service

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston area public transit agency has again taken several new rail cars out of service after identifying a potential problem, the agency announced Tuesday.

“The new Orange Line trains have been temporarily taken out of service," The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a tweet “Inspectors identified a fault with the bolsters which is being corrected to ensure the vehicles are reliable & safe for the duration of their service lives.”

The trains are expected to return to service later in the week.

The move did not affect the morning commute.

This is the third time the new train cars have been pulled since two sets of six cars made their debut in August.

In September, when a door on one car came open while it was in motion, all were taken out of service to replace a part.

They were taken out of service in December to address an “uncommon noise" coming from part of the wheel assembly.

One of the new cars derailed in a railyard in November when there were no passengers on board.