Boston to install opioid antidote at all city buildings

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says a drug used to treat opioid overdoses will be made available in all city buildings.

The mayor's office said Saturday that emergency kits containing naloxone will be installed with the help of a $30,000 donation from the Aetna health care company. City employees will be trained to administer the drug.

A pilot program previously made the overdose antidote available at Boston Public Health Commission buildings and certain Boston Public Library locations. It will be available in other city buildings by the end of the year.

Walsh said it's another step to fight the opioid crisis, adding that "overdoses occur in all parts of our city, including in and around city buildings."

Emergency workers in Boston recorded the use of naloxone for 1,928 patients last year.