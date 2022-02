NEW YORK (AP) — An Amtrak Acela train headed from Boston to Washington, D.C. with more than 100 passengers lost power and got stuck in New York City for several hours Monday, railroad officials said.

The train left Boston on time at 5:05 a.m. and got stuck in Hunters Point, Queens at 8:37 a.m. “due to a power loss of the train,” Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said.