Boston-bound jet reports seeing green laser

BOSTON (AP) — The crew of a commercial airliner headed to Boston has reported being targeted by a green laser light.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells The Boston Globe that the Southwest flight was about 16 miles from Boston’s Logan International Airport and flying at 16,000 feet just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the pilot spotted a green laser pointed at the right side of the plane.

The FAA says the plane landed safely.

The FAA has notified law enforcement and an investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, two commercial flights reported being targeted by lasers on approach to Logan.