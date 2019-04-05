https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Bosch-to-speak-at-garden-club-meeting-13736544.php
Bosch to speak at garden club meeting
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
The Garden Club of New Milford will next meet April 9 at 1 p.m. at The Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North).
Horticulturist and food advocate Monique Bosch will present a program, “The Role of Worm Composting in Regenerative Agriculture,” at 1:30 p.m.
It will be followed by a business meeting.
Bosch is co-founder of the Green Village Initiative, which organizes community gardens in the Bridgeport area.
For more information, email Gardenclubnewmilford38@gmail.com.
View Comments