Bosch to speak at garden club meeting

The Garden Club of New Milford will next meet April 9 at 1 p.m. at The Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North).

Horticulturist and food advocate Monique Bosch will present a program, “The Role of Worm Composting in Regenerative Agriculture,” at 1:30 p.m.

It will be followed by a business meeting.

Bosch is co-founder of the Green Village Initiative, which organizes community gardens in the Bridgeport area.

For more information, email Gardenclubnewmilford38@gmail.com.