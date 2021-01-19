Boscawen couple named outstanding tree farmers by program

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A couple in Boscawen, New Hampshire, have been named the 2021 Outstanding Tree Farmers of the Year by the state tree farm program.

Charles and Mabel Niebling bought a 67-acre tree farm in 2001. It has been under a written forest management plan since 2003 that focuses on maintaining and improving the quality of timber and forest products; protecting water quality of wetlands and riparian zones; creating a diversity of wildlife habitats; conserving native plant species; and providing a recreational resource.