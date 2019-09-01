‘Boots & Britches Ball’ on tap

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury will hold its third annual Little Britches Boots & Britches Ball Sept. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Bridgewater.

The event at the pavilion on Sarah Sanford Road East will feature live music with Hazzard County, dancing, food by Snowden’s Barbecue and more, with proceeds to benefit Little Britches, a local nonprofit that helps kids and adults with special needs discover their strengths though horseback.

The organization is currently marking its 40th anniversary.

“This year we’ve added new features to make the night even more exciting,” said Little Britches president Janie Larson.

A live auction, with Dr. Bill Bradley serving as auctioneer, will feature a variety of items.

Additional items will be featured in a silent auction and a gift-card giveaway.

Dobson Pools of New Milford, Maple Bank Farm of Roxbury, the Mathews Group and New England Equine Practice are among the sponsors of this year’s event.

Tickets are $50 per person. The event is BYOB, but mixers and soft drinks are included.

For more information or tickets, or to make a pre-bid on an auction item, visit www.littlebritchesct.org or call Little Britches at 203-598-2595.

Little Britches helps individuals with a wide range of disabilities and developmental disorders.

The organization currently serves roughly 80 riders, mostly kids, from 29 area towns. A team of certified instructors, occupational therapists, and more than 60 volunteers helps them build strength, fitness and confidence through riding.