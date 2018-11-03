Boot Hill Museum opens time capsule, plans another

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Boot Hill Museum in Dodge City unearthed some of its past as officials turn toward the future.

A time capsule buried at the museum in 1972 was unearthed Thursday as part of a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion project at the museum.

Assistant director Lyne Johnson said the time capsule held dentures, centennial coins, clothes, vials of grains and mementos from businesses located in Dodge City in 1972.

The Dodge City Daily Globe reports the museum is planning another time capsule, which will be placed in the new exhibit building.

Thursday's ceremony marked the start of construction on the new expansion project, which will include a new building to house temporary exhibits and to be used for educational presentations.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Information from: The Dodge City (Kan.) Globe, http://www.dodgeglobe.com