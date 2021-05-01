Booms in Idaho, Utah buck the curve of slowing US growth LINDSAY WHITEHURST and KEITH RIDLER , Associated Press May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 10:05 a.m.
FILE - Rows of homes, are shown in suburban Salt Lake City, on April 13, 2019. Utah is one of two Western states known for rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces that are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth.
FILE - Matthew Clewett, 26, play with his daughter Nellie, while his wife Bethany looks on at their home Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Kaysville, Utah. The Clewett's want to have a large family like the ones they grew up in, but high housing costs could put a serious damper on that plan. The couple bid on at least 10 houses in northern Utah before they could close on a starter home for themselves and their infant daughter.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Western states known for their rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth, which dipped to the lowest level since the Great Depression, though different forces are powering the population booms in Utah and Idaho.
In Utah, births largely drove the fastest growth in the country over the past decade. In neighboring Idaho, newcomers from California and other states helped it capture the second spot.
