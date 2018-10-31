Booker to rally for Heitkamp in Mandan, Standing Rock

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker will campaign for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota.

Heitkamp says Booker will join her on Friday. The state Democratic Party says campaign stops include Mandan and the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Former Democratic Sen. Kent Conrad also is scheduled to be in attendance.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also will campaign for Heitkamp on Thursday in Fargo and will help launch a statewide tour that will cover more than 2,000 miles leading up to Election Day.

Heitkamp is facing Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer in a race seen as critical for control of the closely divided Senate.