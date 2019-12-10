https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Book-signing-14896016.php
Book signing
Photo: Robert Carley / Contributed Photo /
The 56th Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, paid a visit to Kent Memorial Library last month to sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership.”
The book was written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger, who is chairman of Kissinger Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm.
