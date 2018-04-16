Book series under way in Kent

Kent Memorial Library is presenting its spring book discussion group from 5 to 6:15 p.m. at the Main Street library.

The series will be a follow-up to the library’s fall theme, and in keeping with recent films about losses England sustained and cracks in the British Empire the wars revealed.

Books to be discussed will include “The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedmen April 19, “The Strays” by Emily Bitto May 10 and “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” by Richard Flanagan June 14.

Betty Krasne, Ph.D, writer and longtime Kent resident will lead the series.

For more information, call the library at 860-927-3761.