Book series to start in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will kick off its fall book discussion group, focusing on “Into Africa,” Sept. 20 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

The schedule will include a discussion of “Dance of the Jakaranda” by Peter Kimani Sept. 20; “Cry the Beloved Country” by Alan Paton Oct. 18; “Half a Yellow Sun” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Nov. 15 and “Stay with Me” by Avobami Adebayo Dec. 13.

Betty Krasne, PhD, writer, professor emerita, and longtime Kent resident, will lead the discussions at the Main Street library.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.