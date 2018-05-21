Book sale to be held in Sherman

Sherman Library will hold its annual book sale May 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Most books will be sold for $1-2.

Fiction and non-fiction books, audio books, DVDs, children’s books and more will be sold.

For more information call the Sherman Library 860-354-2455 or email sl@biblio.org

The library book sale is held simultaneously with the Sherman Historical Society Barn Sale and the tag sale at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman.