Book sale to be held in Sherman
Published 12:00 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
Sherman Library will hold its annual book sale May 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Most books will be sold for $1-2.
Fiction and non-fiction books, audio books, DVDs, children’s books and more will be sold.
For more information call the Sherman Library 860-354-2455 or email sl@biblio.org
The library book sale is held simultaneously with the Sherman Historical Society Barn Sale and the tag sale at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman.
