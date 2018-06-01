Book sale on tap in Roxbury

The Friends of Roxbury Library will hold its annual book sale June 1-3 on the grounds of the Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St.

Festivities will kick off with a preview party, featuring hors d’oeuvres, wine and other drinks, June 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The book sale will continue June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 3 from noon to 3 p.m.

A special section of books about art, autographed books, ephemera, book sets, Americana, books of local interest and Father’s Day books will be available throughout the sale.

A large number of books in the categories of fiction, biography, history, cookbooks, mystery, gardening and children's books will be featured in the sale.

In addition, a Chinese auction and silent auction will be held at Minor Memorial Library on South Street through June 1.

The Chinese auction will offer chances for more than 30 prizes to popular local restaurants, book shops, nurseries, movie theaters, gift shops, car washes, gyms and hand-knit items.

The silent auction will feature paintings, tapestries and jewelry by local artists.

The final bidding for the silent auction items will be June 1 during the preview party.

The Chinese auction will run through June 2, with winners to be announced at 3 p.m.

Winners do not have to be in attendance for either auction.

Most outside books at the book sale will range from $1 to $2 June 2.

On June 3, outside books will cost $5 per bag of books and inside books will be sold for half price.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Minor Memorial Library’s books, DVDs, CDs, E-Books, audio books, museum passes, art show receptions, adult and children’s programs, copiers and computers.

Tickets to the preview party are $20 per person or $35 per couple at the door.