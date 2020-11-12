Book sale on tap at Hodge library

The Friends of the Roxbury Library used bookstore The Next Chapter will be open for extended hours Nov. 21 during its third annual book sale.

The store at Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St. will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Masks will be required, and only three browsers at a time will be allowed into the store.

The Next Chapter has many books to choose from in the categories of fiction/mystery, biography, history, non-fiction, children’s, young adult, science, mathematics, animals, sports, gardening, foreign language, self-help, cookbooks, wines, religion, gardening and business.

Tables with holiday books, author’s series and special coffee table books that are ready to be wrapped for gift giving will also be available.

A collection of CDs, audio books and DVDs will round out the offerings.

There will be specials of $5 a bag for starred books, and 15 CDs for $1. The Friends will supply the grocery bags for the public.

This will be The Next Chapter’s final event for the year.

The Next Chapter will be closed for December of 2020 and January and February of 2021.

One hundred percent of the monies raised with this event go to providing books, DVDs, CDs, E-Books, audio books, museum passes, art show receptions, adult and children’s programs, copiers and computers for the Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury.