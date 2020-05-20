Book sale on hold in Kent

Kent Memorial Library in Kent has announced its book sale will not open on Memorial Day weekend as it normally does.

The decision was made due to concerns about the safety of volunteers, staff and supporters.

“If we are able to open later in the summer, we will make an announcement,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall.

The website will be updated regularly to reflect the library’s latest happenings.

For more information, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.