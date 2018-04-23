Book Nook sets special event

The Bank Street Book Nook in New Milford will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day April 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store will join other independent bookstores nationwide.

Offerings will include refreshments, scavenger hunts, discounts, special IBD day-of merchandise, giveaways and more.

“Independent Bookstore Day has been a real celebration at the Book Nook for the last four years,” said Polly Stott, who has worked at the book store for nearly seven years.

“We always have a lot of fun with our customers on the day, everyone is always happy,” she said.

“Indie bookstores are a vital part of the community and it’s a great mutual appreciation day, said Terry Sherrer, the new owner at the Book Nook.

“I’m very much looking forward to my first Independent Bookstore Day,” she said. “I’ve heard that it’s a very special day and a busy one too, which is just what we like.”