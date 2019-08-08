Book Nook set to close

The Bank Street Book Nook in New Milford will close its doors Aug. 24.

Owner Terry Sherrer announced this spring she was looking for a buyer. It was the third time in five years the store was put on the market.

Former Region 12 educator Blanchette Bailey established the Bank Street book store at 50 Bank St. some 25-plus years ago. It was called Baileywick Books.

Bailey operated the store until, at 75, she put the building and store up for sale in 2006.

Janet Olsen Ryan and her husband, Sean, heeded the call and, in 2007, purchased the building at 50 Bank St. and took ownership of the book store, which came to be known as Bank Street Book Nook.

The Ryans eventually sold the building and, in 2014, announced they were looking for someone to buy the book store.

The Gronbachs stepped up after hearing the store would close altogether without a buyer. A year later, they moved the book store two storefronts down the street to its present, smaller location..

They continued to operate the business until they announced in January 2018 that they planned to sell the store and Sherrer purchased the business.

— Deborah Rose