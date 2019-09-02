Bombing victim's foundation steps back from Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — The family of the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing says their foundation will stop raising money at the marathon.

Martin Richard's family tells The Boston Globe it's time to field the last Team MR8 runners who raise money for the Martin Richard Foundation, now that the marathon bombing memorial and a park named after Martin is complete.

While the foundation's major fundraiser will go away after 2020, Martin's mother, Denise, says the foundation will continue promoting youth development. The final year of fundraising aims to create a "legacy fund."

Nearly 1,000 Team MR8 members have run in Boston, Chicago and New York City, generating about $1 million annually for the foundation.

The family announced its decision because registration for the 2020 Boston Marathon opens Sept. 9.