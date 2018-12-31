https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Bomb-squad-destroys-marker-flare-found-on-beach-13499953.php
Bomb squad destroys marker flare found on beach
DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad says it exploded suspected ordnance discovered at a Cape Cod beach over the weekend.
The Dennis Police Department received a report of an unexploded ordinance Sunday afternoon from a person walking on the beach.
The Cape Cod Times reports the item was determined to be a deteriorated marine marker flare that washed ashore.
Officials decided to explode the item in place because it was unsafe to transport.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com
