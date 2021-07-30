Boise police remove 'Proud Boys' flags from Idaho interstate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says officers removed flags emblazoned with the emblem of the neo-fascist Proud Boys organization after someone hung them from several overpasses on a busy Idaho interstate.

Police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman that officers removed the flags on Saturday morning. It wasn't immediately clear who hung up the flags on Interstate 84 overpasses in Boise, but Williams said anyone with information should contact the police department.