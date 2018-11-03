Body recovered from car in central Illinois lake

HUDSON, Ill. (AP) — A woman's body has been recovered from a car found submerged in a central Illinois lake.

The Pantagraph reports that McLean County sheriff's police received a report Friday night of a car that traveled down a boat launch and into Evergreen Lake in rural Hudson.

The McLean County Coroner's Office said the woman was pronounced dead late Friday, but declined to release further details.

Four vehicles had driven into the lake from the same boat ramp since 2002, killing six people. In a fifth incident, a car entered the water, but no one died.

In separate fatal incident three years ago on the lake, a man was found in a submerged car after fishermen noticed skid marks and muddy tire tracks heading toward the water.

