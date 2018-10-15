Body of missing toddler found in Waupaca County river

HARRISON, Wis. (AP) — The body of a missing toddler has been found in a Waupaca County river.

Sheriff's officials say volunteers involved in a search for the 1½-year-old boy found his body in the Little Wolf River Sunday. The river runs near the child's home in the Town of Harrison near Iola. The boy has not been officially identified.

WLUK-TV reports at least 20 different agencies, along with volunteers, showed up to help search for the boy after the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office put out a call for help on Facebook.

The toddler disappeared from the family's garage Saturday afternoon.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com