Body of missing swimmer recovered in southwestern Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers say the body of a missing teenager in has been recovered in southwestern Michigan.

They say Chikaming Township Police in Berrien County, Michigan, told them that the body of a male matching the description of 17-year-old Rahem Mason of South Bend was found by a member of the public along a beach around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Conservation officers responded to the scene and positively identified Mason. He's believed to have accidentally drowned.

Mason was last seen in Lake Michigan near Washington Park in Michigan City, Indiana, on Saturday evening. Witnesses reported seeing him go underwater and not resurface. The water had been closed throughout the day due to dangerous waves and currents.

Chikaming Township is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Michigan City.