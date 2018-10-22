Body of missing diver recovered off coast of Nahant

NAHANT, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts fire officials say they've recovered the body of a missing diver.

The Nahant Fire Department announced Saturday that the unidentified 37-year-old man's body had been pulled from the water that morning. The Massachusetts State Police, Swampscott Fire Department, Nahant Police and the U.S. Coast Guard also helped in the search.

The Coast Guard says the diver was first reporting missing around 10 a.m. Saturday, when a charter boat called to say a diver did not surface when expected.

Dave McQuarrie, who works near Nahant's docks, says the water off the coast was especially rough on Saturday due to high winds.

Authorities are actively investigating.