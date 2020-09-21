Body of missing Idaho hiker found 1,000 feet below Utah peak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Utah have discovered the body of a missing hiker on Sunday after he left Idaho a week earlier for a backpacking trip in the Uintas.

The Summit County sheriff's office said Boise resident Kyle S. Wimpenny, 25, was found by multiple agencies who conducted a four-day search after his roommate reported him missing last Wednesday, KUTV-TV reported. His car was located the following day at the Henry’s Fork trailhead.

Search and rescue crews believe Wimpenny fell about 1,000 feet (305 meters) while attempting to summit Kings Peak, the state’s tallest mountain at more than 13,500 feet (4,115 meters) above sea level, authorities said.

Search and rescue departments with Summit, Uintah and Duchesne counties and the Utah National Guard were among nine local agencies who searched by foot, horseback and aircraft for Wimpenny.

His body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office in Kamas.

“Our hearts are broken for the Wimpenny family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences as they mourn the tragic loss of Kyle,” Sheriff Justin Martinez said. “Hug your family members and friends often.”