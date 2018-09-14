https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Body-of-hiker-who-fell-1-month-ago-found-below-13231124.php
Body of hiker who fell 1 month ago found below waterfall
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. (AP) — The body of a hiker from California who fell to his death last month while take a photo above Oregon's Toketee Falls has been recovered.
Hikers spotted 23-year-old Brian Lewinstein's body in the second pool of the waterfall on Thursday while hiking in southwestern Oregon.
Lewinstein fell on Aug. 12 after he crossed a safety fence to take a photo.
A search operation at the time did not locate his body.
Lewinstein was from Berkeley, California.
