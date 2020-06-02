Body of Iowa man found in Missouri River in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The body of a western Iowa man who went missing following a boating accident last month on the Missouri River has been found in southeastern Nebraska, authorities said.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters in eastern Nebraska responded to a report Monday night of a body found in the river just south of Plattsmouth, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The man was identified as Steven Delayne Sears, 28, of Council Bluffs, Iowa. An autopsy has been ordered.

Sears had been reported missing after a May 7 boating accident that occurred in the Missouri River near Honey Creek, Iowa. Another man in the boat that capsized in that accident was able to swim to shore.