Body of Illinois climber recovered from Wyoming mountains

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — The body of an Illinois man has been recovered in Wyoming mountains by authorities after he died in a climbing accident.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Monday that a five-person team of search-and-rescue volunteers retrieved the body of 63-year-old Zijah Kurtovic of Evanston, Illinois, from the Wind River Mountains.

Authorities say Kurtovic died after falling about 500 to 700 feet (152 to 213 meters) from the Pingora Peak while climbing on Aug. 10.

Authorities say the incident involved a 67-year-old Arizona man who also fell, and was transported to an Idaho hospital.

Authorities say the U.S. Forest Service helped recover the body, and Fremont County Coroner's Office led the group.

Officials say authorities made several attempts to retrieve the deceased man, but were slowed by severe weather.

