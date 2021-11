NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities exhumed the remains of a woman and took a DNA sample to try to determine her identity, more than 33 years after the body washed ashore off Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan.

Investigators believe the woman was 40 to 60 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 175 pounds. She was wearing jeans, a bra, black boots but no top.