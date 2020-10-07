Body found of Louisiana woman reported missing

MANY, La. (AP) — The body of a woman last seen in mid September at a Walmart store was found Wednesday in a heavily wooded area in north Louisiana, authorities said.

Sabine and Natchitoches Parish authorities said deputies found the body of Taylor Nichols, 27, shortly after 10 a.m. west of Highway 171 near where some of her belongings were found earlier this week, news outlets reported.

Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers and the sheriff’s office both said foul play is not suspected. Rivers will send Nichols’ body for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Nichols was last seen by family on Sept. 15. Three days later, her SUV was located in the Walmart parking lot. Sheriff’s detectives got Nichols’ cell phone records and found there had been no activity since Sept. 18. Video surveillance footage provided by Walmart showed Nichols parking her car around 7:30 p.m., go into the store for a short time, go back to her SUV then walk toward the parking lot's south exit.

Personal items belonging to Nichols were found Monday, including shoes, a facemask and money.