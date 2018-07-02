Body found in river 2 days after kayaker seen falling in

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A body has been pulled from the Clinton River in Macomb County.

Police say the body was found Monday afternoon in Sterling Heights, north of Detroit.

Authorities began canvassing the river Saturday afternoon after witnesses told police that a kayaker had fallen into the water.

The body found Monday matches the description of the person seen falling into the river. The body has been turned over to a medical examiner.