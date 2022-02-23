Body found in hold raises toll from Greek ferry fire to 2

Petros Giannakouris/AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek rescuers on Wednesday discovered the body of a man inside the charred hulk of a ferry boat that caught fire last week en route from Greece to Italy, raising the death toll so far to two.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was carrying at least 292 passengers and crew when it caught fire Friday three hours out of the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa. A total of 278 people were safely evacuated at sea. Another three people who had been trapped were rescued later, the body of a Greek trucker was found Sunday and 10 passengers remain unaccounted for.