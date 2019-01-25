Body found in charred remains of Boone County house

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say firefighters discovered the body of a man inside the charred remains of a Boone County house.

Firefighters were sent early Thursday morning to the home just northwest of Boone. Fire officials say the body was so severely burned that identification could take several weeks.

Firefighters say some dogs also died in the fire, while others survived.

Investigators suspect a wood-burning stove may have been involved in starting the fire.