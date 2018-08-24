Body found in apartment; mother reported daughter missing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police searching for a missing 3-year-old girl found the dead body of a child in a duffel bag in a closet in the apartment of the girl's mother.

Police haven't confirmed the body found Friday after hours of searching is that of the missing girl but said it matched her description.

According to police, the mother reported Thursday night that her daughter disappeared as she walked her four children to a grocery store.

The woman was taken into custody and the other three children were taken away by child-welfare officials.

No identities were released.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer said it appeared the child died within the last three days.

He said the girl's father was arrested Tuesday when police responded to a domestic violence call at their residence.