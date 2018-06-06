https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Body-found-in-a-car-in-Albuquerque-appears-to-be-12973442.php
Body found in a car in Albuquerque; appears to be a suicide
Published 5:29 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a dead body has been found inside a car in Albuquerque and it appears to be a suicide.
Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene north of Interstate 25 around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The gender of the dead person and the manner of death haven't been released.
